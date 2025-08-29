Why Professional Diversity Network (IPDN) Stock Is Up Over 200% Friday

Shares of Professional Diversity Network Inc IPDN are surging on Friday following the company’s announcement of a strategic move into the Web3.0 space.

What To Know: The Chicago-based company, a developer of online networks that provides access to networking, training, and employment opportunities for diverse professionals, has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with OOKC Group, a Dubai-based technology enterprise.

The collaboration aims to develop the world’s first compliance-driven Web3.0 digital investment banking platform. This initiative will focus on the tokenization of real-world assets, Web3.0 project financing and decentralized capital structures.

“This collaboration with a leading Web3.0 technology enterprise represents a significant strategic step for PDN as we begin to explore opportunities in the virtual asset and digital finance markets,” said Xun Wu, Chief Executive Officer of PDN.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, IPDN shares are trading higher by 356% to $8.81 Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $11.20 and a 52-week low of $0.97.

Image: Shutterstock