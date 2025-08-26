EHang Holdings Stock Is Falling Today: Here's Why

EHang Holdings Ltd EH reported second-quarter financial results before the market open on Tuesday and the stock is sliding following the report. Here’s a look at the key details from the print.

What Happened: EHang reported second-quarter revenue of RMB147.2 million ($20.54 million). The urban air mobility company reported second-quarter adjusted net income of RMB9.4 million (2 cents per share).

EHang said it delivered 68 electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft during the quarter, up from 49 units delivered in the prior year’s quarter.

The company ended the quarter with RMB1.15 billion in total cash, cash equivalents, restricted short-term deposits and short-term investments balances.

“In the second quarter, we achieved an increased delivery volume of 68 units of EH216 series products, a strong rebound from the first quarter—a clear reflection of the sales ramp-up following the issuance of our OC. Additionally, we received over 150 units of new orders, underscoring strong demand for our pilotless eVTOLs,” said Huazhi Hu, founder, chairman and CEO of EHang.

EHang lowered its revenue guidance for full-year 2025 to approximately RMB500 million ($69.8 million).

“As we are laying the groundwork for expanding commercial eVTOL operations this year, we are prudently revising our 2025 revenue guidance,” the company said.

EH Price Action: EHang shares were down 5.06% at $16.86 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

