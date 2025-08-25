HCW Biologics Shares Soar On Breakthrough Second-Generation Cancer Immunotherapy

HCW Biologics Inc. HCWB shares were up Monday after the company announced a breakthrough in developing second-generation pembrolizumab-based immunotherapies for solid tumors.

What to Know: The company said its proprietary TRBC product discovery platform produced fusion molecules that enhance immune activation and tumor infiltration, showing strong preclinical results particularly against pancreatic and ovarian cancers.

Pembrolizumab, marketed as KEYTRUDA by Merck, is a widely used immune checkpoint inhibitor, but traditional ICIs have faced limitations, with less than 20% of cancer patients responding durably to treatment. HCW Biologics reported that its fusion molecule outperformed pembrolizumab monotherapy in humanized mouse models and in vitro studies, demonstrating potent anti-tumor activity at well-tolerated doses. The approach is designed to simultaneously block checkpoint receptors while activating costimulatory pathways, which the company described as removing the immune "brake" while pressing the "gas," restoring exhausted T cell function.

CEO Dr. Hing C. Wong emphasized that the platform not only enhances anti-tumor responses but also neutralizes the immunosuppressive cytokine TGF-β within the tumor microenvironment, a key factor in cancer's resistance to treatment. He noted that checkpoint inhibitors remain a multi-billion-dollar global market, generating more than $40 billion in sales in 2024, and that HCW Biologics' second-generation therapy could expand both efficacy and application.

In addition to oncology, the company is exploring whether its pembrolizumab-based fusion therapy could play a role in targeting age-related diseases by acting as a senomorphic drug to remove senescent cells.

Dr. Wong will present details of the IND-enabling studies at Nova Southeastern University's College of Pharmacy Seminar Series in Fort Lauderdale on Sept. 12, where he will outline the company's findings and future plans for clinical development. The announcement highlights HCW Biologics' efforts to position its TRBC technology as a potential gateway to significant therapeutic and commercial opportunities in immuno-oncology and beyond.

HCWB Price Action: HCW Biologics shares closed up 60.88% at $2.09 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga pro.

