Strategy, Metaplanet, BitMine Continue BTC, ETH Purchases: Here's How Much They Bought

Corporate crypto treasuries expanded significantly last week as Strategy Inc. MSTR, Metaplanet Inc. MTPLF, and BitMine Immersion Technologies BMNR all reported fresh purchases of Bitcoin BTC/USD or Ethereum ETH/USD.

In its Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 25, Strategy Inc. disclosed the acquisition of 3,081 Bitcoin the prior week.

The total purchase cost was $356.9 million, at an average price of $115,829 per Bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The company funded the acquisition through its ongoing at-the-market equity offering programs, which include issuances of both common and preferred stock.

During the same reporting period, Strategy sold approximately $357 million worth of stock across its Class A common shares (MSTR), 8% Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred (STRK), and 10% Series A Perpetual Strife Preferred (STRF).

As of Aug. 24, Strategy held 632,457 BTC in total.

The aggregate purchase cost of its holdings stands at $46.5 billion, with an average purchase price of $73,527 per Bitcoin.

Metaplanet, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, announced the purchase of 103 Bitcoin for an aggregate amount of 1.736 billion yen, approximately $11 million.

This latest transaction raised the company's total Bitcoin holdings to 18,991 BTC.

Since formally adopting Bitcoin Treasury Operations as a business line in December 2024, Metaplanet has disclosed rapid accumulation through capital market activities and operating income.

The company emphasizes performance metrics such as BTC Yield, which tracks the ratio of Bitcoin holdings relative to fully diluted shares outstanding, along with BTC Gain and BTC ¥ Gain, which measure accretive shareholder value in Bitcoin and yen terms.

Between July 1 and Aug. 25, the company reported a BTC Yield of 29.1%.

BitMine Immersion Technologies announced on Aug. 25 that its crypto and cash reserves have risen to $8.82 billion, up $2.2 billion from the prior week.

The company's holdings include 1,713,899 ETH valued at $4,808 per token, 192 BTC, and $562 million in unencumbered cash.

The company is now the largest Ethereum treasury globally and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, behind Strategy Inc.

BitMine launched its Ethereum Treasury strategy on June 30, closing on July 8. Since then, the company has increased its Ethereum holdings by more than 190,000 tokens in just six weeks.

BitMine highlighted that its shares are among the most actively traded in the United States.

According to Fundstrat data, its stock averaged $2.8 billion in daily trading volume as of Aug. 24, ranking 20th among all U.S.-listed equities.

