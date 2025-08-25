Tharimmune (THAR) Stock Is Surging Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of Tharimmune Inc THAR are surging in Monday afternoon trading, continuing a rally that began last week. The stock’s rise comes in the absence of any company-specific news for the session, but follows last week’s announcement of promising simulation results for its lead clinical asset, TH104.

What To Know: TH104, a novel buccal film formulation of nalmefene, is being developed as a prophylactic countermeasure for military personnel and first responders who may be exposed to high-potency opioids like fentanyl.

Last week, Tharimmune announced positive results from a pharmacokinetic simulation analysis of TH104, highlighting its potential for rapid absorption and prolonged protection, offering a significant advantage over existing treatments like naloxone.

The company also announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has indicated that no additional clinical trials are necessary to support a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application submission. This streamlined pathway to potential approval has generated significant investor optimism amid the stock gaining over 500% in the past week.

The market’s continued positive reaction today, despite a lack of fresh news, suggests that investors could be pricing in the long-term potential of TH104.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, THAR shares are trading higher by 67.16% to $7.89 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $9.08 and a 52-week low of $0.95.

