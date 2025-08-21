Tharimmune (THAR) Shares Skyrocket On Promising Opioid Countermeasure Data

Shares of Tharimmune Inc THAR are surging Thursday afternoon after the company on Wednesday announced positive results from a simulation analysis of its lead clinical asset, TH104.

What To Know: The drug is a novel, buccal film formulation of nalmefene designed to counteract the respiratory-depressing effects of powerful synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

The company highlighted the potential of TH104 as a prophylactic, or preventative, treatment for military personnel and first responders who may be exposed to weaponized fentanyl. The simulation data showed that TH104 could be administered pre-emptively, offering protection for up to 24 hours.

Tharimmune says this is a significant advantage over existing treatments like naloxone, which is administered after exposure and has a much shorter duration of effect.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also indicated that no additional clinical trials are necessary to support a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application submission, a streamlined pathway to potential approval. Tharimmune, on Wednesday, said it is dedicated to advancing TH-104 toward a potential submission.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, THAR shares are trading higher by 49.28% to $5.36 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $6.28 and a 52-week low of $0.95.

Read Also: Ionis Pharma Wins FDA Nod For First RNA-Targeted Therapy For Rare Genetic Swelling Disorder

How To Buy THAR Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Tharimmune – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Tharimmune, which is trading at $5.73 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 17.45 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image Credit: AdobeStock Image