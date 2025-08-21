First Solar (FSLR) Stock Is Falling Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

First Solar Inc FSLR shares are trading lower Thursday afternoon, caught in a downdraft affecting the entire renewable energy sector. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: According to a report from CNBC, the decline was triggered by comments from President Donald Trump, who stated his administration “will not approve wind or farmer destroying Solar.”

This announcement has sparked significant concern among investors about the future of federal support and permitting for renewable energy projects in the United States.

CNBC reported that the administration had already tightened the federal permitting process for renewables, centralizing final decisions with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

The president’s latest comments have intensified fears that new projects will be stalled, creating major headwinds for companies like First Solar that depend on continued growth and development.

Adding to the pressure, First Solar’s stock could also be trading down in sympathy with competitor Canadian Solar Inc CSIQ.

Canadian Solar reported disappointing second-quarter earnings and significantly lowered its full-year revenue guidance, signaling a challenging second half for the industry due to difficult market conditions, rising supply chain prices, and trade uncertainties.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, FSLR shares are trading lower by 6.35% to $193.39 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $262.70 and a 52-week low of $116.56.

