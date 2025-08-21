What's Going On With Nordson Stock Thursday?

- Nordson posts a 12% year-over-year sales increase, beating Wall Street expectations.
- EBITDA rises 15% to $239 million, with cash flow equal to 180% of net income.
Nordson Corporation NDSN shares are trading higher Thursday after the company beat third quarter estimates and authorized a $500 million repurchase of outstanding shares on Wednesday after the market closed.
What To Know: Nordson reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.73, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63. In addition, the company reported sales of $741.50 million, beating the consensus estimate of $722.57 million, and representing a 12% year-over-year increase.
The increase in sales was driven by acquisition gains, organic growth and favorable currency impacts.
EBITDA increased 15% to $239 million, representing 32% of revenue. The company also generated cash flow equal to 180% of net income.
FY25 Outlook: The company anticipates sales between $2.75 billion and $2.87 billion. Furthermore, it expects earnings per share from $9.70 to $10.50,
NDSN Price Action: At the time of writing, Nordson shares are trading 4.77% higher at $223.70, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
