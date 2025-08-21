What's Going On With TeraWulf Stock Thursday?

TeraWulf Inc WULF shares are trending Thursday. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: TeraWulf said in a regulatory filing late Wednesday that it completed its previously announced $850 million private offering of convertible senior notes due 2031 on Aug. 20.

The total net proceeds from the offering were approximately $828.7 million. The company intends to use $85.5 million of the proceeds to pay the cost of capped call transactions. The remaining proceeds will be used to fund part of the company’s data center expansion.

The news comes after TeraWulf announced Monday that Fluidstack exercised its option to expand the company’s Lake Mariner data center campus, providing an incremental 160 MW of critical IT load. Operations of the expanded data center are expected to commence in the second half of 2026.

In connection with the expanded data center deal, Alphabet Inc’s GOOG Google will provide an incremental backstop of $1.4 billion to support project-related debt financing in exchange for TeraWulf warrants. With the commitment, Google increased its pro forma equity ownership of TeraWulf to approximately 14%.

WULF Price Action: TeraWulf shares were down 1.4% at $9.14 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock is up approximately 74% over the past month, according to Benzinga Pro.

