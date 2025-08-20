Guess? Shares Are Trading Higher Wednesday: What's Going On?

Guess?, Inc. GES stock is trading higher on Wednesday amid the announcement that the company will go private in a $1.4 billion deal with Authentic Brands.

What To Know: Under the definitive agreement, co‑founders Maurice Marciano, Paul Marciano and CEO Carlos Alberini, together with Authentic Brands Group, will take Guess? private. Shareholders will receive $16.75 per share in cash — about a 73% premium to the unaffected closing price on March 14, 2025, the last trading day before Guess? disclosed receipt of a nonbinding acquisition proposal.

The deal will also establish a strategic partnership: Authentic Brands Group will acquire 51% of Guess?'s intellectual property, while the "Rolling Stockholders," including the Marcianos and Alberini, will own 49%. Current Guess? management will continue leading the operating company, which they will retain in full.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of Guess?'s 2026 fiscal year, pending customary approvals, including from a majority of unaffiliated shareholders. Financing will come from rollover equity by the Rolling Stockholders and cash commitments from Authentic. Guess? plans to continue paying a quarterly dividend of $0.225 per share until closing.

Upon completion, Guess? common stock will be delisted from all public markets

GES Price Action: Guess? stock closed Wednesday up 26.31% at $16.85, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

