Stock Chart
August 20, 2025 1:46 PM 1 min read

James Hardie Stock Is Trading Lower Wednesday: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

James Hardie Industries PLC JHX stock is trading lower Wednesday following worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closed.

What To Know: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents, missing the consensus estimate of 31 cents. In addition, it reported sales of $899.90 million, missing the consensus estimate of $935.16 million.

CEO Aaron Erter said results reflected "an expected normalization of channel inventories" amid moderating growth expectations, adding that the company remains focused on delivering long-term value through execution and customer-driven strategies.

The quarter also marked the closing of James Hardie's acquisition of AZEK, which Erter said "again exceeded guidance" with mid-single-digit growth in Deck, Rail & Accessories sales. He noted early synergy wins and positive customer feedback from the integration.

Following the earnings report, Baird analyst Timothy Wojs maintained an Outperform rating on James Hardie and lowered the price target from $32 to $25.

See Also: Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Is Tumbling: What’s Going On?

JHX Price Action: At the time of writing, James Hardie stock is trading 35.90% lower at $18.23, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

Loading...
Loading...
JHX Logo
JHXJames Hardie Industries PLC
$18.23-35.9%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.49
Growth
96.67
Quality
51.48
Value
52.29
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved