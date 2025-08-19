Why Gaxos.AI (GXAI) Shares Are Soaring Tuesday

Gaxos.AI Inc GXAI shares are skyrocketing Tuesday morning, trading sharply higher after the company announced the launch of its new artificial intelligence platform, Art-Gen.AI.

What To Know: The Art-Gen.AI platform combines technologies from industry leaders like Google, Stability AI and PixVerse with Gaxos’s own proprietary enhancements. Gaxos.AI says this allows users to generate high-quality, hyper-realistic images and videos from simple text prompts or reference images.

Gaxos.AI says the platform is aimed at a wide range of high-growth sectors and is designed to make professional-grade content creation more efficient.

“Art-Gen is not just a creative tool – it's a scalable technology platform with massive commercial potential," said Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos. The company forecasts that Art-Gen.AI will generate hundreds of billions of dollars in annual revenue over the next decade through a subscription-based model.

Per the company, the platform boasts features such as smart image transformation, one-click upscaling and dynamic video creation.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GXAI shares are trading higher by 54.56% to $1.69 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.50 and a 52-week low of $1.00.

