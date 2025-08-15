TeraWulf Stock (WULF) Soars This Week On $3.7B AI Deal Backed By Google

Terawulf Inc WULF shares are continuing their rally on Friday, building on recent gains after the company announced a significant deal positioning it as a key player in the artificial intelligence infrastructure space. The stock surged over 40% during midday trading on Thursday following the news and is higher by 78% since Monday’s session open.

What To Know: On Thursday, TeraWulf revealed two 10-year high-performance computing (HPC) colocation agreements with Fluidstack. These agreements represent approximately $3.7 billion in contracted revenue and involve supplying over 200 MW of power from TeraWulf's Lake Mariner data center in New York. The deal includes extension options that could increase the total contract value to $8.7 billion.

Fueling investor excitement, Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google is backing $1.8 billion of Fluidstack’s lease obligations and will receive warrants to acquire an approximate 8% equity stake in TeraWulf. This strategic alignment with a global AI leader provides a significant vote of confidence.

The announcement comes on the heels of a strong financial report last week. For the second quarter, TeraWulf posted a loss of 5 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate for a loss of 7 cents.

Sales also topped expectations at $47.64 million versus a $46.08 million estimate. Adding to the catalysts, CEO Paul Prager highlighted the recent integration of his former energy firm, Beowulf Electricity & Data, a move expected to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, WULF shares are trading higher by 2.6%

Image: Shutterstock