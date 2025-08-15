Beyond Meat (BYND) Fights Back Against Bankruptcy Rumors: What's Going On?

Shares of Beyond Meat Inc BYND are trading lower Friday morning after the company pushed back against media reports suggesting it was headed for bankruptcy.

What To Know: On Thursday evening, the plant-based meat company posted a statement on social media unequivocally denying the rumors. "Recent media stories suggesting that Beyond Meat filed for bankruptcy are unequivocally false," the company stated. "We have not filed nor are we planning to file for bankruptcy".

The speculation appears to stem from several media reports published Thursday that claimed the company was "headed to Chapter 11 bankruptcy" , citing falling sales, dwindling cash and a difficult market. A Street report highlighted that Beyond Meat faces dozens of competitors in a category it helped create, arguing the product has become commoditized.

The company's financial situation has meanwhile been under pressure, with sales in the second quarter dropping by nearly 20% year-over-year. As of June 28, 2025, Beyond Meat had a cash balance of $117.3 million against total outstanding debt of $1.2 billion.

In its most recent earnings call, management acknowledged the disappointing results. Founder and CEO Ethan Brown stated the company is taking "significant and immediate actions" to stabilize the business. These actions include hiring a transformation expert to focus on expense reduction and operational efficiency, as well as reducing its workforce.

The stated goal is to achieve positive EBITDA operations within the second half of 2026. While the company has firmly refuted any immediate bankruptcy plans, it continues to navigate significant financial and competitive challenges.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, BYND shares are trading lower by 4.87% to $2.65 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.60 and a 52-week low of $2.22.

