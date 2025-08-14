What's Going On With Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP) Stock?

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP have rallied 30% over the past five sessions, though are marginally lower Thursday afternoon, as investors anticipate a key catalyst for the company.

What To Know: The biotechnology firm is awaiting a decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its lead drug candidate, TNX-102 SL, for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

The Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date is set for tomorrow, August 15. An approval would represent the first new medication for the chronic pain condition in over 16 years, and Tonix anticipates a potential market launch in the fourth quarter of this year.

This forward-looking optimism has largely overshadowed the company’s mixed second-quarter financial results. While Tonix reported sales of $2.0 million, missing analyst forecasts of $2.6 million, it posted a smaller-than-expected net loss of $3.86 per share, beating the consensus estimate of a $10.73 loss per share. Investors appear to be prioritizing the potential of the upcoming FDA decision over the recent revenue miss.

Recent confidence is further supported by the company’s solid financial footing. Tonix reported $125.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, which it expects will fund operations into the third quarter of 2026.

Tonix’s recent inclusion in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes also increases its visibility to institutional investors. With the decision imminent, all eyes are on Friday’s FDA announcement.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TNXP shares are trading marginally lower Thursday afternoon at $60.60. The stock has a 52-week high of $130.00 and a 52-week low of $6.76.

Image: Shutterstock