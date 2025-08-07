August 7, 2025 2:42 PM 2 min read

Warby Parker Shares Slip After Giving Up Early Gains Despite Strong Q2 Results and Raised Outlook

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Warby Parker Inc. WRBY shares have pulled back after an early move higher, despite the company reporting strong second-quarter results and raising its full-year 2025 revenue guidance.

What To Know: The company reported second-quarter revenue of $214.5 million, up nearly 14% year-over-year and ahead of analyst expectations. Active customers grew 9% to 2.6 million on a trailing 12-month basis, and average revenue per customer increased 4.6% to $316. Warby Parker also posted a narrowed net loss of $1.8 million, a $5 million improvement compared to the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $25 million, representing an 11.7% margin, up from 10.4% in the prior-year quarter.

Co-Founders and Co-CEOs Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa highlighted key company milestones in the quarter, including the launch of their AI-powered recommendation tool, Advisor, and a new partnership with Google to develop intelligent eyewear. "Looking ahead, our partnership with Google to develop intelligent eyewear is a testament to Warby Parker’s commitment to innovation as we shape the future of how people interact with AI," Blumenthal said.

The company also raised its full-year 2025 guidance, now expecting revenue between $880 million and $888 million and adjusted EBITDA between $98 million and $101 million. Warby Parker plans to open 45 new stores this year, including several shop-in-shops within Target locations.

The decline in shares may reflect some profit-taking after a multi-quarter run of improving metrics. Warby Parker's gross margin declined to 53% from 56% a year ago, impacted by a $2.5 million inventory write-down linked to the phase-out of the Home-Try-On program, as well as higher store and doctor costs.

WRBY Price Action: Warby Parker shares were down 4.71% at $23.16 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.

WRBY Logo
WRBYWarby Parker Inc
$23.25-4.32%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.38
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
53.26
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved