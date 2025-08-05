What's Going On With American Eagle Stock Tuesday?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO shares are trading lower on Tuesday, pulling back from a sharp surge higher to start the week. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: Technical analysis for American Eagle stock reveals a bearish sentiment, with a current price of around $12, down from an opening of $12.90. American Eagle shares surged 23.65% earlier this week, closing at $13.28 after an unexpected endorsement from President Donald Trump, who praised an American Eagle ad featuring actress Sydney Sweeney, calling it the "HOTTEST out there" and driving heavy trading volume.

Tuesday’s trading volume of approximately 16 million shares is markedly higher than the average volume of approximately 9 million shares over a 100-day period, indicating strong selling pressure. This spike in volume coincides with the recent price decline, reinforcing the bearish trend, even as the company navigates through a cultural moment that has attracted investor interest.

Also Read: Google Loses Epic Games Appeal As Court Orders Major Play Store Reforms Amid Antitrust Crackdown

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows a bearish crossover, with the MACD line at -0.15 and the signal line at -0.05, confirming downward momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is calculated at 30.5, indicating that the stock is nearing oversold conditions, which may suggest a potential reversal point.

Despite the recent rally, analysts remain cautious, especially as the stock has been down about 24% year-to-date, with the upcoming earnings report being a crucial factor for assessing its sustainability in the current market environment.

Recent analyst changes include a downgrade from JPMorgan to Underweight with a price target of $9. Morgan Stanley also maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered its price target to $10 and Telsey Advisory Group maintained a Market Perform with a price target of $12.

Retail investors may be excited by the recent hype, but a closer look at revenue and earnings will ultimately determine whether this surge is a genuine re-rating or just a temporary pop. American Eagle is due to report second-quarter financial results later this month. Analysts expect earnings of 20 cents per share and revenue of $1.23 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

AEO Price Action: American Eagle shares were down 7.76% at $12.25 during regular trading hours on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock.