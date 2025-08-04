MP Materials Stock Is Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

- Analysts estimate MP Materials will report a loss of 18 cents per share on revenue of $46.31 million.
- Multiple analysts raise price targets ahead of earnings, with the highest now at $69.
- The next correction is closer than you think. Find out how Tom Gentile plans to trade it, live on Wednesday.
MP Materials Corp. MP is in the spotlight Monday ahead of second-quarter earnings Thursday. Here’s what you need to know.
Check out what MP stock is doing now.
What To Know: Analysts estimate a loss of 18 cents per share and revenue of $46.31 million.
For the previous quarter, MP Materials reported a loss of 12 cents per share, in line with the consensus estimate. In addition, it reported revenue of $60.81 million, missing the consensus estimate of $63.69 million.
MP Materials has a mixed track record of beating revenue and earnings per share estimates in recent quarters.
Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price targets.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba reinstated the company with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a $65 price target.
- Baird analyst Ben Kallo maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $52 to $69.
- JP Morgan analyst Bill Peterson maintained a Neutral rating on MP Materials and raised the price target from $18 to $64.
- Deutsche Bank analyst Corinne Blanchard maintained a Hold rating on MP Materials and raised the price target from $20 to $69.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas maintained a Buy rating on MP Materials and raised the price target from $55 to $64.
The consensus price target for MP Materials is $43.25, with the lowest price target at $16 and the highest price target at $69.
MP Price Action: MP Materials stock closed 2.72% higher at $65.42, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Related Link:
• These Analysts Lower Their Forecasts On Colgate-Palmolive After Q2 Results
Image: Courtesy of MP Materials Corp.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.