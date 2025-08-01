Figma Shares Edge Higher After Explosive IPO Debut, Despite Valuation Concerns

Figma Inc. FIG shares traded higher Friday, continuing to draw investor attention after a volatile debut session on Thursday that saw the stock surge over 250% following its initial public offering.

What To Know: The stock briefly reached $143.45 in after-hours trading before pulling back.

Figma priced its IPO at $33 per share, raising approximately $1.2 billion and valuing the company at over $19 billion. The offering consisted of nearly 37 million shares and was priced above an already upwardly revised range. Despite sharp gains on day one, Friday’s trading showed signs of cooling momentum as shares gave up part of their early advance.

Investor interest in Figma is being fueled by strong revenue growth and widespread enterprise adoption. The company reported $749 million in revenue for 2024, up 48% year-over-year and $228.2 million in first-quarter 2025, representing 46% growth from the year prior. Figma counts 95% of Fortune 500 companies and major tech clients such as Microsoft, Alphabet and Salesforce among its customers. It ended 2024 with a net dollar retention rate of 134%.

Still, not everyone is convinced by the valuation.

CNBC host Jim Cramer repeatedly warned on social media that Figma was "way too expensive," trading at nearly 54 times sales based on a 40% growth rate. He advised investors to avoid placing market orders and predicted a pullback, calling it one of the most expensive stocks in the market.

Despite those warnings, the IPO defied expectations, reinforcing investor appetite for high-growth tech names amid renewed optimism in the broader tech sector.

Figma's debut follows the collapse of a $20 billion acquisition deal by Adobe, which was scrapped due to regulatory pressure. Now trading independently, Figma has quickly become one of the most closely watched post-IPO stocks, with some market watchers suggesting it could take on meme stock status in the coming weeks.

Friday afternoon, the stock appeared to be stabilizing after its initial surge, trading modestly higher but far below its first-day peak.

FIG Price Action: Figma shares closed Friday up 5.63% at $122, according to Benzinga Pro.

