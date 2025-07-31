NIO Stock Climbs Higher As Investors Await Key Onvo Launch

Shares of Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer NIO Inc – ADR NIO are trading higher Thursday, extending a 40% monthly rally despite a lack of new company-specific news. The upward momentum appears to be driven by continued investor optimism ahead of a key product launch and supported by recently released positive delivery data.

What To Know: The stock has rallied over 40% in the past month, with much of the excitement centered on its new mass-market sub-brand, Onvo. Customer deliveries for the brand’s first vehicle, the L90 SUV, are set to begin on August 1. Analysts, such as Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao, view the Onvo rollout as a significant catalyst, recently reaffirming a Buy rating and a $5.90 price target.

This positive sentiment is bolstered by strong operational results. On July 1, NIO announced it had delivered 24,925 vehicles in June and 72,056 vehicles for the second quarter of 2025, representing year-over-year increases of 17.5% and 25.6%, respectively.

While investors are optimistic, they are also digesting potential headwinds, including recent comments from Chinese President Xi Jinping cautioning against uncoordinated investment in the EV sector. For now, however, the focus remains on NIO's growth trajectory as it prepares to expand its product lineup and challenge competitors like Li Auto and XPeng.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, NIO presents a mixed profile based on key factor scores. The stock shows moderate strength in Momentum, with a score of 54.61, indicating that its recent price action is somewhat positive.

However, its fundamental metrics appear weaker. The Value score is relatively low at 32.52, suggesting the stock may be considered expensive based on its valuation multiples. Furthermore, the Growth score is notably weak at 13.53, pointing to sluggishness in its historical or projected revenue and earnings expansion.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, NIO shares are trading higher by 9.4% to $4.93 during Thursday’s session. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.71 and a 52-week low of $3.02.

