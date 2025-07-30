Peloton Stock Is Rising Higher Wednesday: What's Going On?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON shares are trading higher Wednesday after UBS upgraded the stock from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating and raised its price target from $7.50 to $11.

What To Know: The analyst cited three key reasons for upgrading the stock. First, the analyst sees room for upside in Peloton's fiscal year 2026 EBITDA, supported by revenue growth and ongoing cost cuts.

Next, the analyst notes improving trends in Peloton's underlying performance metrics. Lastly, the analyst views the stock as undervalued, noting it's trading at around 6 to 7 times EBITDA as cash flow starts to improve.

The consensus price target for Peloton is $10.60, with the lowest price target at $4.00 and the highest price target at $55.00.

PTON Price Action: At the time of writing, Peloton stock is trading 17.2% higher at $7.24, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

