July 29, 2025 12:05 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Tuesday?

Zinger Key Points

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are in the spotlight Tuesday ahead of fourth quarter earnings. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Analysts estimate earnings per share of $3.37 and revenue of $73.80 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $3.46 per share, topping the $3.22 estimate, and revenue of $70.07 billion, beating the $66.43 billion estimate.

Microsoft has a strong track record of beating both earnings per share and revenue guidance.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

  • Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained an Outperform rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $490 to $570.
  • Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $500 to $550.
  • Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating on Microsoft and maintained a  $600 price target.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained an Outperform rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $515 to $545.
  • Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $550 to $600.
The consensus estimate for Microsoft is $554.61, with the lowest price target at $475 and the highest price target at $613.

Microsoft is expected to report earnings on Wednesday after the market closes.

MSFT Price Action: At the time of writing, Microsoft shares are trading 0.32% higher at $514.09, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Overview
