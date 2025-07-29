What's Going On With Microsoft Stock Tuesday?

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are in the spotlight Tuesday ahead of fourth quarter earnings. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Analysts estimate earnings per share of $3.37 and revenue of $73.80 billion. The company reported third-quarter earnings of $3.46 per share, topping the $3.22 estimate, and revenue of $70.07 billion, beating the $66.43 billion estimate.

Microsoft has a strong track record of beating both earnings per share and revenue guidance.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained an Outperform rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $490 to $570.

maintained an Outperform rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $490 to $570. Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $500 to $550.

maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $500 to $550. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated an Outperform rating on Microsoft and maintained a $600 price target.

reiterated an Outperform rating on Microsoft and maintained a $600 price target. Evercore ISI Group analyst Kirk Materne maintained an Outperform rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $515 to $545.

maintained an Outperform rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $515 to $545. Loop Capital analyst Yun Kim maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft and raised the price target from $550 to $600.

The consensus estimate for Microsoft is $554.61, with the lowest price target at $475 and the highest price target at $613.

Microsoft is expected to report earnings on Wednesday after the market closes.

MSFT Price Action: At the time of writing, Microsoft shares are trading 0.32% higher at $514.09, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

