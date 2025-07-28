July 28, 2025 1:55 PM 1 min read

SES AI Stock Is Moving Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points

SES AI Corporation SES shares are trading higher Monday after the company provided 2025 fiscal-year and second-quarter guidance.

What To Know: SES guided second-quarter revenue of $3.5 million, which would bring its total revenue for the first half of 2025 to $9.3 million. The company affirmed its full-year 2025 revenue guidance of $15 million to $25 million and posted a gross margin of 74% for the quarter.

Operating cash use fell 51% year-over-year to $10.8 million, and the company ended the quarter with $229 million in liquidity and no debt.

SES also announced a deal to acquire UZ Energy, which it expects to generate additional revenue in 2025.

"We continued our path to profitability with revenue of $3.5 million during the second quarter," said Founder and CEO Qichao Hu. "We are deploying a nominal amount of our excess liquidity to pursue what we view as a tremendous opportunity to accelerate our platform strategy in the global energy storage market."

The company plans to release its full second-quarter results after market close on August 4.

SES Price Action: At the time of writing, SES shares are trading 17.8% higher at $1.39, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

