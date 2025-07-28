CEA Industries (VAPE) Stock Surges On $1.25 Billion Deal To Create BNB Crypto Treasury

Shares of CEA Industries Inc VAPE are soaring in Monday morning trading following the announcement of a strategic pivot into cryptocurrency. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The company revealed an oversubscribed and upsized private investment with the potential to deliver up to $1.25 billion in gross proceeds.

CEA Industries says the financing will fund the creation of the world’s largest publicly listed treasury company dedicated to BNB BNB/USD, the fourth-largest digital asset. The deal consists of an initial $500 million investment, comprised of $400 million in cash and $100 million in crypto, plus a potential $750 million from exercised warrants.

This new BNB treasury strategy will be led by CEO David Namdar, Co-founder, Galaxy Digital, and incoming CIO Russell Read, former CIO, CalPERS.

“By creating a U.S.-listed treasury vehicle, we are opening the door for traditional investors to participate in a transparent way,” said Namdar. The deal, advised by 10X Capital, is expected to close on or around July 31.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, VAPE shares are trading higher by 536% to $56.47 Monday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $57.19 and a 52-week low of $5.60.

