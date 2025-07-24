Wolfspeed (WOLF) Stock Pauses After 170% Monthly Surge: What's Going On?

Wolfspeed Inc WOLF shares were trading flat at $1.72 Thursday afternoon, holding steady for the session after a period of significant volatility. Thursday’s stability follows a 170% surge over the past month sparked by the company’s strategic financial overhaul announced in late June.

What To Know: On June 30, the silicon carbide technology leader voluntarily entered a pre-packaged Chapter 11 restructuring process. The move, which has strong support from over 97% of its senior secured noteholders, is designed to slash total debt by approximately $4.6 billion, a 70% reduction, and cut annual interest expenses by 60%.

The company has stated it has sufficient liquidity to maintain normal operations, pay vendors and deliver to customers throughout the process.

CEO Robert Feurle framed the restructuring as a proactive step to strengthen Wolfspeed’s capital structure and accelerate its path to profitability, with an expected emergence from Chapter 11 by the end of third-quarter 2025.

Confidence has also been bolstered by a leadership refresh, including the recent appointment of Gregor van Issum as the incoming Chief Financial Officer. Following the Chapter 11 news, the stock rebounded sharply from a low of 39 cents early July.

The company’s long-term recovery now hinges on the successful execution of its restructuring plan and the guidance of its new leadership, something traders and investors will be watching closely.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, WOLF shares are trading flat at $1.72 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.23 and a 52-week low of $0.39.

Read Also: American Airlines CFO Declares Worst Is Over, But Cautious Outlook Sinks Stock