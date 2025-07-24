Wolfspeed (WOLF) Stock Pauses After 170% Monthly Surge: What's Going On?

- Wolfspeed shares were trading flat Thursday afternoon.
- Thursday's stability follows a surge in investor interest sparked by the company's strategic financial overhaul announced in late June.
- Up Next: Get 5 Dark Horse Stocks Wall Street Is Quietly Loading Up On
Wolfspeed Inc WOLF shares were trading flat at $1.72 Thursday afternoon, holding steady for the session after a period of significant volatility. Thursday’s stability follows a 170% surge over the past month sparked by the company’s strategic financial overhaul announced in late June.
What To Know: On June 30, the silicon carbide technology leader voluntarily entered a pre-packaged Chapter 11 restructuring process. The move, which has strong support from over 97% of its senior secured noteholders, is designed to slash total debt by approximately $4.6 billion, a 70% reduction, and cut annual interest expenses by 60%.
The company has stated it has sufficient liquidity to maintain normal operations, pay vendors and deliver to customers throughout the process.
CEO Robert Feurle framed the restructuring as a proactive step to strengthen Wolfspeed’s capital structure and accelerate its path to profitability, with an expected emergence from Chapter 11 by the end of third-quarter 2025.
Confidence has also been bolstered by a leadership refresh, including the recent appointment of Gregor van Issum as the incoming Chief Financial Officer. Following the Chapter 11 news, the stock rebounded sharply from a low of 39 cents early July.
The company’s long-term recovery now hinges on the successful execution of its restructuring plan and the guidance of its new leadership, something traders and investors will be watching closely.
Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, WOLF shares are trading flat at $1.72 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.23 and a 52-week low of $0.39.
Read Also: American Airlines CFO Declares Worst Is Over, But Cautious Outlook Sinks Stock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.