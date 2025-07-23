NextEra Energy Shares Are Trading Lower Wednesday: What's Going On?

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE shares are trading lower Wednesday after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales and issued fiscal-year 2026 and 2027 adjusted EPS guidance with midpoints below estimates.

What To Know: NextEra posted adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, beating the consensus estimate of 97 cents. Revenue came in at $6.70 billion, missing the estimate of $7.49 billion.

Florida Power & Light grew regulatory capital employed by nearly 8% year over year, driven by ongoing infrastructure investments. Capital expenditures at FPL totaled approximately $2 billion during the quarter.

NextEra Energy Resources added 3.2 gigawatts of renewables and storage to its backlog, including more than 1 gigawatt serving hyperscalers. The total backlog now stands at nearly 30 gigawatts.

Outlook: NextEra affirmed its fiscal-year 2025 EPS guidance of $3.45 to $3.70, versus the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company also maintained fiscal-year 2026 guidance of $3.63 to $4.00, versus $3.98, and fiscal-year 2027 guidance of $3.85 to $4.32, versus $4.34.

“We believe we are well positioned to continue delivering for our customers and shareholders and will be disappointed if we are not able to deliver financial results at or near the top of our adjusted earnings per share expectations ranges in each year through 2027,” said Chairman, President and CEO John Ketchum.

NEE Price Action: At the time of writing, NextEra shares are trading 6.26% lower at $72.77, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image: This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.