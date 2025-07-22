Medspace Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

- Medpace reports second-quarter EPS and revenue above analyst estimates.
- The company raises its full-year guidance for both earnings and sales.
- A new wave of value and momentum stocks could be setting up for major moves—and Tim Melvin will name them live this Wednesday. Secure access here.
Medpsace Holdings, Inc. MEDP shares are trading higher Tuesday. The company reported second-quarter earnings on Monday after the market closed.
What To Know: Medspace reported earnings per share of $3.10, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97. In addition, the company reported sales of $603.30 million, beating the consensus estimate of $537.97 million and representing a 14.2% year-over-year increase.
Net new business awards rose 12.6% year-over-year to $620.5 million, resulting in a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.03x. Backlog totaled $2.87 billion as of June 30, down 1.8% from the same period last year.
Medpace repurchased $518.5 million worth of its common stock in the second quarter and had $826.3 million remaining under its share repurchase program as of June 30.
The company ended the quarter with $46.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and generated $148.5 million in cash flow from operations throughout the quarter.
FY25 Outlook: Medspace raised its 2025 earnings per share guidance from between $12.26 to $13.04 to $13.76 and $14.53, versus the consensus estimate of $12.69. Furthermore, the company raised its outlook for sales from between $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion to $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion, versus the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion.
See Also: US Stocks Likely To Open On A Mixed Note Ahead Of Coca-Cola, GM, Lockheed Martin Earnings
MEDP Price Action: At the time of publication, Medpace shares are trading 53.6% higher at $474.90, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.