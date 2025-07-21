July 21, 2025 4:47 PM 1 min read

Medpace Holdings Stock Soars After Company Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Raises 2025 Outlook

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Editor
Medpace Holdings Inc MEDP shares are soaring in Monday’s after-hours session after the company reported strong financial results for the second quarter and raised its full-year guidance. Here’s what you need to know.

  • Q2 Revenue: $603.3 million, versus estimates of $537.97 million
  • Q2 EPS: $3.10, versus estimates of $2.97

Total revenue was up 14.2% year-over-year. New business awards totaled $620.5 million in the quarter, up 12.6% year-over-year. The company ended the period with a backlog of approximately $2.87 billion, down 1.8% year-over-year.

Medpace said it repurchased $518.5 million of its common stock during the second quarter and had $826.3 million remaining under its buyback as of June 30.

The company generated $148.5 million in cash flow from operations during the quarter and ended the period with $46.3 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Guidance: Medpace expects 2025 revenue to be in the range of $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion, up from prior guidance of $2.14 billion to $2.24 billion. The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance from a range of $12.26 to $13.04 per share versus estimates of $13.76 to $14.53 per share. Analysts are forecasting 2025 revenue of $2.18 billion and earnings of $12.69 per share.

Medpace executives will discuss the company’s second-quarter results on a call with investors and analysts Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. ET.

MEDP Price Action: Medpace shares were up 44.42% in after-hours, trading at $446.09 at the time of publication Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

