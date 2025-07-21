General Motors Q2 Preview: EV Strength Could Seal 13th Straight Revenue Beat

Auto company General Motors Co GM could see shares hit new highs for the 2025 year with a strong earnings report Tuesday before market open.

Here are the analyst estimates and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect General Motors to report second-quarter revenue of $45.57 billion, down from $47.97 billion in last year's second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 12 straight quarters.

Analysts expect General Motors to report second-quarter earnings per share of $2.40, down from $3.06 in last year's second quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in 11 straight quarters.

Key Items to Watch: General Motors' earnings report comes after the automaker recently reported U.S. sales were up 7% year-over-year in the second quarter, and were up 12% year-over-year in the first half of 2025.

The company cited strong full-size pickups and SUV sales along with record crossover sales.

Another strong seller in the second quarter was electric vehicles, which more than doubled year-over-year.

"Our EVs continue to grow faster than the industry," the company said.

General Motors became the second-largest electric vehicle seller last year and momentum continued in 2025. The company reported that Chevrolet was the bestselling EV brand in the quarter with Cadillac the luxury EV market share leader. Cadillac had its best retail market share since 2014 in the second quarter.

As Benzinga recently reported, General Motors saw its Hummer EV post 4,508 deliveries in the U.S. in the second quarter, beating out the Tesla Cybertruck for second place among electric pickup trucks. Hummer EV sales were up 3,479 in the first quarter.

The Silverado EV also sold well in the second quarter with 3,056 US deliveries, up from 2,383 in the first quarter.

"The investments we have made in our crossovers, SUVs, and pickups — both gas and electric — along with great execution by our employees, suppliers and dealers, have made GM the engine of growth for the U.S. industry this year," GM Senior Vice President and President of North America Duncan Aldred said.

Along with commentary on the EV growth and how the elimination of federal tax credits could impact demand, investors and analysts will also be looking for commentary on tariffs.

General Motors is one of several automakers that could be most impacted by tariffs placed on Mexico and Canada and vehicles exported into the U.S. from those countries.

Ahead of the earnings report, analysts have been cautious on GM stock. Here are some of the recent analyst ratings on General Motors and their price targets:

JPMorgan : Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $56 to $60

: Maintained Overweight rating, raised price target from $56 to $60 Benchmark: Initiated with Buy rating, $65 price target

Initiated with Buy rating, $65 price target Barclays: Maintained Equal-Weight rating, raised price target from $45 to $55

Maintained Equal-Weight rating, raised price target from $45 to $55 UBS: Maintained Neutral rating, raised price target from $50 to $56

GM Price Action: General Motors stock is up 1.57% to $54.06 on Monday at publication versus a 52-week trading range of $38.96 to $61.24. General Motors stock is up 5.4% year-to-date in 2025.

The stock trades at its highest level since Jan. 25, when shares were $54.60.

