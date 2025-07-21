Solana Nears $200 After Landmark Crypto Bill: What's Going On?

Solana SOL/USD is trading higher on Monday, climbing nearly 4% to approximately $194 as part of a market-wide surge in altcoins. Here’s what traders and investors need to know.

What To Know: The popular blockchain token has rallied over 19% in the past week, making it a standout performer as investors pile back into higher-risk digital assets.

The rally follows last Friday’s signing of the GENIUS Act by President Donald Trump, a landmark piece of U.S. legislation providing long-awaited regulatory clarity for the crypto industry.

The new law, which establishes clear rules for stablecoins and asset classifications, has prompted a broad reassessment of digital asset exposure among investors, fueling a fresh wave of confidence.

This renewed optimism is potentially driving a rotation of capital away from Bitcoin and into high-beta altcoins. Analysts note that declining Bitcoin dominance coincides with a growing appetite for assets such as Solana, Ethereum and Dogecoin.

Iliya Kalchev of Nexo Dispatch highlighted a “sharp rotation” into select altcoins, with capital chasing higher returns now that the U.S. regulatory landscape is more defined. As traders focus on the new market structure, Solana stands out as a primary beneficiary of the shifting capital and revitalized bullish sentiment.

What Else: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Solana currently has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion and a fully diluted valuation of $82.47 billion. Trading has been active, with a total volume of $3.15 billion.

Despite its recent upward momentum, Solan remains 52.9% below its all-time high of $293.31. The current circulating supply is 511.34 million tokens from a total supply of 596.94 million.

SOL Price Action: Solana is trading higher by 8.43% to $196.16 Monday afternoon at publication.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next: