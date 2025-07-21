What's Going On With Nebius Stock Monday?

Nebius Group N.V. NBIS shares are pulling back Monday after rallying more than 1.4% over the past week. Here’s a look at what’s going on.

What To Know: The rally began after Goldman Sachs initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $68 price target.

The consensus price target for Nebius is $62.50, with the highest at $80 and the lowest at $47.

Nebius is expected to report second-quarter earnings on Aug. 4 before the market opens. Analysts estimate a loss of 42 cents per share on revenue of $93.72 million.

In the first quarter, the company reported a loss of 39 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate of a 44-cent loss. Revenue came in at $55.30 million, missing the $57.73 million estimate.

How To Buy Nebius Stock

By now, you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Nebius — be it to purchase shares or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Nebius, which is trading at $52.66 as of the time of writing, $100 would buy you 1.9 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading — either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

NBIS Price Action: Nebius stock closed trading on Monday 0.80% lower at $52.37, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

