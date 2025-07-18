Bit Digital Stock Is Trading Volatile Friday: What's Going On?

Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares are trading volatile Friday after the company announced it bought approximately 19,683 Ethereum ETH/USD.

What To Know: Bit Digital said it used proceeds from a recent $67.3 million registered direct offering to institutional investors to fund the purchase, bringing its total holdings to approximately 120,306 ETH.

The company said the acquisition reinforces its long-term treasury strategy. Bit Digital stakes most of its ETH holdings and operates validators to earn yield while supporting Ethereum’s network performance and security.

"With approximately 120,000 ETH, Bit Digital is positioned among the largest institutional Ethereum treasuries in the public markets," said CEO Sam Tabar.

BTBT Price Action: At the time of writing, Bit Digital stock is trading 1.62% higher at $3.94, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

