Energy Fuels Stock Soars As DOE Launches Domestic Nuclear Fuel Initiative

The U.S. Department of Energy announced a pivotal new program to resurrect America’s nuclear fuel supply chain, a development that potentially places domestic uranium producer Energy Fuels Inc UUUU in a favorable position.

What To Know: The DOE on Wednesday issued a Request for Application inviting qualified U.S. companies to build and operate nuclear fuel production lines. This initiative aims to eliminate U.S. reliance on foreign enriched uranium and fuel the nation’s advanced reactor development.

Energy Fuels, which owns and operates the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the only fully licensed conventional uranium mill in the U.S., is seen as a primary candidate. The company’s existing infrastructure, operational expertise and stated ambition to create an integrated domestic fuel cycle align directly with the program’s objectives and criteria of technological readiness.

The initiative provides a fast-tracked DOE authorization process intended to de-risk and attract private investment into fuel fabrication. While selected companies will bear all costs, participation could secure long-term strategic value.

For Energy Fuels investors, this government-backed push to onshore the nuclear supply chain represents a significant potential catalyst, validating the company’s strategic importance in America’s “nuclear renaissance.” Initial applications are due Aug. 15, 2025.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Energy Fuels exhibits exceptionally strong price momentum with a score of 87.68. This high rating indicates the stock has been outperforming its peers significantly in recent price action.

However, the stock scores poorly on fundamental metrics. Its Value score is a low 25.19, suggesting it may be expensive relative to its financial performance. Similarly, its Growth score is weak at 23.73, pointing to lackluster historical or projected growth.

This data profile characterizes UUUU as a stock with strong recent trading performance but weaker underlying value and growth fundamentals.

UUUU Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Energy Fuel shares closed Wednesday’s session higher by 6.19% to $8.24. The stock has a 52-week high of $8.29 and a 52-week low of $3.20.

How To Buy UUUU Stock

By now, you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Energy Fuels — be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

In the case of Energy Fuels, which is trading at $8.24 as of publishing time, $100 would buy you 12.14 shares of stock.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading; either way, it allows you to profit from the share price decline.

Read Also:

• Energy Fuels’ Pinyon Plain Uranium Mine Continues To Outperform

Image: Shutterstock