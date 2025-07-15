Circle CEO: Stablecoins Are Going Mainstream — Fast

Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL, is offering a compelling vision for the future of digital finance and the role of stablecoins in the global economy.

The Details: In an appearance on CNBC's "Money Movers" on Monday, Allaire highlighted that stablecoins, such as Circle's USDC USDC/USD, are rapidly gaining traction as a preferred medium for both retail and institutional transactions.

The Circle CEO described stablecoins as a "major upgrade" to the financial system, highlighting their ability to facilitate instant, low-cost and borderless payments.

Stablecoins are as easy to use as sending an email or a message on WhatsApp, and their adoption is accelerating among households, businesses and even governments, he said.

"We can imagine a world where, you know, stablecoin money is the primary way that transactions happen on the internet. And that’s what we’re going after," Allaire said.

Allaire pointed to financial giants like Visa, Mastercard and Intercontinental Exchange integrating USDC for cross-border settlements, as well as Shopify and Stripe. He predicted that the market could soar into the trillions in the coming years as major banks and payment providers embrace stablecoins.

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon suggested on the company's earnings call Tuesday that banks may need to collaborate on an interoperable digital solution or risk losing ground to digital finance challengers like Circle.

Allaire said that stablecoins are still in their infancy and Circle is positioned to benefit from the enormous growth potential ahead as the financial world adopts them.

"This is a moment where it’s been a long time since you’ve actually had an upgrade to the financial system, to the very nature of what electronic money is. And digital currency really represents that," the Circle CEO stated.

CRCL Stock: Circle shares ended Tuesday's session down 4.58% at $195.33, according to Benzinga Pro.

