July 15, 2025 7:08 PM 2 min read

Circle CEO: Stablecoins Are Going Mainstream — Fast

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Jeremy Allaire, CEO of Circle Internet Group, Inc. CRCL, is offering a compelling vision for the future of digital finance and the role of stablecoins in the global economy.

The Details: In an appearance on CNBC's "Money Movers" on Monday, Allaire highlighted that stablecoins, such as Circle's USDC USDC/USD, are rapidly gaining traction as a preferred medium for both retail and institutional transactions. 

Read Next: Rare Earth Royalty: Meet The Power Players Shaping The Industry

The Circle CEO described stablecoins as a "major upgrade" to the financial system, highlighting their ability to facilitate instant, low-cost and borderless payments.

Stablecoins are as easy to use as sending an email or a message on WhatsApp, and their adoption is accelerating among households, businesses and even governments, he said. 

"We can imagine a world where, you know, stablecoin money is the primary way that transactions happen on the internet. And that’s what we’re going after," Allaire said. 

Allaire pointed to financial giants like Visa, Mastercard and Intercontinental Exchange integrating USDC for cross-border settlements, as well as Shopify and Stripe. He predicted that the market could soar into the trillions in the coming years as major banks and payment providers embrace stablecoins. 

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon suggested on the company's earnings call Tuesday that banks may need to collaborate on an interoperable digital solution or risk losing ground to digital finance challengers like Circle. 

Allaire said that stablecoins are still in their infancy and Circle is positioned to benefit from the enormous growth potential ahead as the financial world adopts them. 

"This is a moment where it’s been a long time since you’ve actually had an upgrade to the financial system, to the very nature of what electronic money is. And digital currency really represents that," the Circle CEO stated. 

CRCL Stock: Circle shares ended Tuesday's session down 4.58% at $195.33, according to Benzinga Pro

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Photo: Shutterstock

CRCL Logo
CRCLCircle Internet Group Inc
$190.50-6.94%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
N/A
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
2.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
USDC/USD Logo
$USDCUSD Coin
$0.9998-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

fintech-banner
Fintech Focus Newsletter
Your update on what's going on in the Fintech space. Keep up-to-date with news, valuations, mergers, funding, and events. Sign up today!
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved