July 15, 2025 3:07 PM 2 min read

Newmont Stock Is Trading Lower Today: What's Going On?

Follow
Zinger Key Points

Newmont Corporation NEM shares are trading lower Tuesday after the company announced that CFO Karyn Ovelmen has resigned.

What To Know: After the market close on Monday, Newmont announced in a regulatory filing that Ovelmen resigned from her position, effective July 11. The exiting CFO’s official separation date is set for July 25.

The company stated that her departure was not due to any disagreement related to operations, financial statements, accounting policies or disclosures. Despite the clarification, the market appeared unsettled by the sudden transition, especially at a time when leadership stability remains crucial for mining companies like Newmont.

Peter Wexler, who joined Newmont in March 2024 as chief legal officer, has been appointed interim CFO. Wexler will hold both roles until a successor is named.

Ovelmen and Newmont entered into a formal separation agreement that includes a six-month salary continuation and medical coverage, along with standard post-employment covenants. The company has commenced a search for a permanent CFO.

Trending Investment Opportunities

Advertisement

How To Buy NEM Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Newmont's case, it is in the Materials sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

NEM Price Action: Newmont shares were down 6.19% at $57.06 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.

Loading...
Loading...
NEM Logo
NEMNewmont Corp
$57.07-6.17%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.10
Growth
94.24
Quality
78.89
Value
70.41
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved