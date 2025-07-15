AMD Stock Surges As Dual Catalysts Boost AI Chip Sector

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD are trading higher Tuesday morning, as part of a broad rally across the artificial intelligence chip sector. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: A primary catalyst for AMD Tuesday was a report on the Trump administration's plan to announce a massive $70 billion investment in U.S. AI and energy infrastructure.

The initiative, set to be unveiled in Pennsylvania, aims to reinforce America’s leadership in AI by encouraging private investment and fast-tracking permits for data centers and energy projects. Blackstone is also expected to announce a related $25 billion fund targeting data center and energy expansion.

Further fueling the rally was the U.S. government's decision to ease certain chip export restrictions to China. This policy shift is a major boon for semiconductor firms that had suffered revenue losses from the previous bans. Nvidia, for example, confirmed it will restart sales of its H20 GPUs to China.

These dual catalysts, massive domestic investment and the reopening of a key international market, signal a potentially robust growth environment for chipmakers like AMD.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, which score stocks across four critical factors, AMD demonstrates an exceptional profile for growth and quality. The company earns a very high score of 96.98 for Growth and a strong 81.21 for Quality, suggesting robust future growth potential and solid financial health.

In contrast, its valuation appears stretched, as reflected by a very low Value score of 12.88. The stock’s Momentum score is middling at 47.93, indicating that its recent price performance has been average compared to the market, neither strongly leading nor lagging.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD shares are trading higher by 6.90% to $156.33 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $179.75 and a 52-week low of $76.48.

How To Buy AMD Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for Advanced Micro Devices – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

