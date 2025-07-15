July 15, 2025 10:27 AM 3 min read

AMD Stock Surges As Dual Catalysts Boost AI Chip Sector

by Henry Khederian Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD are trading higher Tuesday morning, as part of a broad rally across the artificial intelligence chip sector. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: A primary catalyst for AMD Tuesday was a report on the Trump administration's plan to announce a massive $70 billion investment in U.S. AI and energy infrastructure.

The initiative, set to be unveiled in Pennsylvania, aims to reinforce America’s leadership in AI by encouraging private investment and fast-tracking permits for data centers and energy projects. Blackstone is also expected to announce a related $25 billion fund targeting data center and energy expansion.

Further fueling the rally was the U.S. government's decision to ease certain chip export restrictions to China. This policy shift is a major boon for semiconductor firms that had suffered revenue losses from the previous bans. Nvidia, for example, confirmed it will restart sales of its H20 GPUs to China.

These dual catalysts, massive domestic investment and the reopening of a key international market, signal a potentially robust growth environment for chipmakers like AMD.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, which score stocks across four critical factors, AMD demonstrates an exceptional profile for growth and quality. The company earns a very high score of 96.98 for Growth and a strong 81.21 for Quality, suggesting robust future growth potential and solid financial health.

In contrast, its valuation appears stretched, as reflected by a very low Value score of 12.88. The stock's Momentum score is middling at 47.93, indicating that its recent price performance has been average compared to the market, neither strongly leading nor lagging.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMD shares are trading higher by 6.90% to $156.33 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $179.75 and a 52-week low of $76.48.

Edge Rankings
Momentum
47.93
Growth
96.98
Quality
81.21
Value
12.88
Price Trend
