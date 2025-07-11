MicroCloud Hologram (HOLO) Stock Skyrockets Friday After $200M Bitcoin Bet Pays Off

MicroCloud Hologram Inc HOLO shares are trading sharply higher Friday morning after the company announced a strategic move into the cryptocurrency market with the purchase of up to $200 million in Bitcoin BTC/USD and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives.

The company confirmed that as of Friday morning, its cumulative investment income from these assets has already reached $34.02 million.

What To Know: MicroCloud says this move into digital assets is part of a broader capital reserve strategy aimed at enhancing the company’s financial stability and long-term growth potential. HOLO stated that this initiative will allow it to gain valuable insights into the cryptocurrency market’s mechanisms and volatility.

Currently holding $394 million in cash reserves, HOLO plans to allocate these funds toward its new crypto-focused strategy as well as for technology development in other cutting-edge fields.

The company has identified Bitcoin-related blockchain technology, quantum computing, quantum holography and AI-powered augmented reality as key areas for future investment and innovation.

The company’s goal is to diversify its asset portfolio, enhance its risk resilience and ultimately drive greater returns for its shareholders.

What Else: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Friday morning’s trading volume has exploded to nearly 29 million shares, vastly exceeding the 100-day average volume of just 3.4 million.

This surge in activity is particularly noteworthy given that over 23% of the stock’s available float is held by short-sellers, indicating a significant level of bearish sentiment that could fuel a potential short squeeze.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HOLO shares are trading higher by 15.4% to $6.94 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $608.00 and a 52-week low of $4.16.

Read Also: MicroCloud Hologram Proposes Multi-Qubit Quantum State Sharing Scheme

