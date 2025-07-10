This Week's Easy Option Play

Seasonality suggests that the bullish price action we’ve seen lately is likely to continue into the last week of July.

That sets us up perfectly for a low-risk, high-reward option play.

The trade in question is a long call in fintech company SoFi Technologies SOFI. This is a very short-term trade leaning into the seasonality of July. Once August is upon us, the seasonality of this trade will taper sideways into negative price behavior.

Eye On Expiration Date

Please note the expiration of this quick trade. Option positioning is currently very bullish in the chains with more than 45,000 contracts positioned between the $20 and $22.50 strike price. SOFI’s relative resistance zone is around $22.5, while support sits near $18.50.

With that in mind, here’s the trade:

Buy to open SOFI 25 Jul (weekly) $19 calls currently priced at $1.55.

The breakeven price of the stock at expiration on this trade is calculated by adding the debit to the strike price = $19 + $1.55 =$20.55 plus commissions. The implied volatility move is showing a target around $22.50.

The three main possible ways to leave the trade include:

Hold the option until the July 25 expiration date. If the price of the stock is above $19.50, the trader will relinquish the stock and can sell it at the current market price (not my first choice). Set an alert for $22. Sell the option at the time the stock is priced at $22, regardless of the time the price is triggered. Set a risk threshold for this option cost. I normally use 50% but this is a personal decision. Once the option cost falls below $0.80, it is advisable to sell.

