BTCS Stock Is Trading Lower Wednesday: What's Going On?

BTCS on Wednesday said it increased its funding target to $225 million to support its Ethereum accumulation strategy.

The company said its approach, which includes solo staking through validator nodes and block building, is designed to generate recurring revenue and compound ETH-denominated returns.

"This is about scaling ETH per share, not just raising capital," said CEO Charles Allen. "With a maturing crypto regulatory environment and increased institutional focus on Ethereum, now is the time to double down on our unique model—accumulating ETH through a capital-efficient strategy that avoids unnecessary dilution and strengthens shareholder alignment."

BTCS plans to release an update on its recent Ethereum purchases later this week or next.

BTCS Price Action: At the time of writing, BTCS stock is trading 25.4% lower at $4.41, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

