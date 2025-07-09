July 9, 2025 1:24 PM 1 min read

Unity Shares Are On a Three-Month Climb: What's Going On?

Zinger Key Points

Unity Software Inc. U shares are trading 1% lower on Wednesday, pulling back after climbing more than 44% over the past three months. Here’s a look at what could be fueling the recent run.

What To Know: Since April, analysts from firms such as, UBS, Morgan Stanley, Stifel and Barclays have been weighing in on the stock. Analyst calls from recent weeks include:

  • Needham analyst Bernie McTernan maintained a Buy rating on Unity and lowered the price target from $33 to $30.
  • Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained a Buy rating on Unity and lowered the price target from $35 to $28.
  • Barclays analyst Ross Sandler maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Unity and lowered the price target from $26 to $25.
  • Jefferies analyst Brent Thill upgraded Unity from a Hold rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $22 to $29.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Alec Brondolo maintained an Equal-Weight rating on Unity and raised the price target from $19 to $24.

The consensus price target for Unity is $30.40, with the lowest price target sitting at $15 and the highest price target currently at $61.

In early May the company reported first quarter financial results, including sales of $435 million, beating the consensus estimate of $416.92 million. In addition, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 24 cents, beating the consensus estimate of a 36 cent-loss.

The company guided second-quarter sales from $415 million to $425 million, versus the consensus estimate of $423.45 million.

The stock initially rose after the earnings report but then pulled back.

U Price Action: At the time of writing, Unity stock is trading 1.09% lower at $29.11, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

Overview
