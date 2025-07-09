What's Going On With Hims & Hers Health Stock Today?

Hims & Hers Health Inc HIMS shares surged in early trading Wednesday before pulling back. The stock was still up marginally at last check after the company announced a planned Canadian expansion.

What Happened: Hims & Hers announced plans to expand its weight loss program to Canada in 2026 in connection with the availability of generic semaglutide anywhere in the world.

Hims & Hers said it plans to offer treatment options through its digital platform with 24/7 access to licensed providers and care plans. The company expects to offer generic semaglutide at a “significant discount” to branded versions.

“Canada is a major opportunity to show what affordable, high-quality weight loss care can look like. As generic semaglutide becomes available for the first time globally, we’re focused on making it truly accessible, by combining affordability with trusted, personalized care at scale,” said Andrew Dudum, co-founder and CEO of Hims & Hers Health.

The news comes as Novo Nordisk is set to lose patent protection on Ozempic and Wegovy in Canada after the company failed to pay a small fee of $450 to extend the patent to 2032.

Hims & Hers recently closed its acquisition of ZAVA, a digital health platform in Europe. The company said the planned expansion to Canada is part of its strategy to scale its platform across global markets.

How To Buy HIMS Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Hims & Hers Health's case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

HIMS Price Action: Hims & Hers shares were up 1.26% at $49.58 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $52.33 on Wednesday before pulling back. Hims & Hers has a 52-week high of $72.98 and a 52-week low of $13.47, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Lori Butcher/Shutterstock.com