Asset Entities (ASST) Stock Climbs On Amended Strive Merger Agreement: What Investors Need To Know

Shares of Asset Entities Inc ASST traded higher Tuesday morning, potentially on continued momentum. The company late last week announced it entered into an amended and restated merger agreement with Strive Enterprises. The updated terms, dated June 27, revise the original deal from May. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Strive’s management noted the restructuring supports its commitment to becoming a leading asset management company operating on the Bitcoin Standard, focusing on maximizing its Bitcoin holdings for shareholders.

While the agreement’s official end date has been extended to February 6, 2026, to account for potential delays, both parties still anticipate closing the transaction by early Fall 2025.

The deal has received unanimous approval from Asset Entities’ board and is backed by a voting support agreement from stockholders representing approximately 40.2% of ASST’s voting power. The company will file a Form S-4 with the SEC regarding the transaction.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ASST shares are trading lower 1.15% to $6.90 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.42 and a 52-week low of $0.34.

