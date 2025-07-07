Why ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ) Is Trading Lower Monday

ProShares UltraPro QQQ TQQQ, a popular leveraged exchange-traded fund, is trading lower Monday afternoon. The drop followed a broad market sell-off triggered by President Donald Trump’s announcement of sweeping 25% tariffs on all imports from Japan and South Korea, set to take effect on Aug. 1.

What To Know: TQQQ is a financial instrument designed to provide investors with three times the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, which is heavily weighted with technology and growth stocks. Due to this 3x leverage, any movements in the Nasdaq-100 are amplified in the TQQQ.

The new tariffs, which come after a 90-day negotiation period failed to produce new trade deals, have stoked fears of escalating trade wars and their potential to disrupt global supply chains and increase costs for businesses and consumers. The administration cited “unsustainable trade deficits” as the primary reason for the aggressive measures.

Monday’s broad-based decline in investor confidence, particularly in the tech sector, which is highly sensitive to international trade relations, directly led to the amplified losses seen in TQQQ.

The administration also signaled a looming trade battle with the European Union, with a deadline for a deal set for Wednesday before potential duties of up to 50% could be imposed.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, TQQQ shares are trading lower by 2.6% to $82.58 Monday afternoon. TQQQ has a 52-week high of $93.78 and a 52-week low of $35.00.

How To Buy TQQQ Stock

By now you're likely curious about how to participate in the market for ProShares UltraPro QQQ – be it to purchase shares, or even attempt to bet against the company.

Buying shares is typically done through a brokerage account. You can find a list of possible trading platforms here. Many will allow you to buy “fractional shares,” which allows you to own portions of stock without buying an entire share.

If you're looking to bet against a company, the process is more complex. You'll need access to an options trading platform, or a broker who will allow you to “go short” a share of stock by lending you the shares to sell. The process of shorting a stock can be found at this resource. Otherwise, if your broker allows you to trade options, you can either buy a put option, or sell a call option at a strike price above where shares are currently trading – either way it allows you to profit off of the share price decline.

Image: Shutterstock