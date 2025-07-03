Lucid Stock Is Climbing Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported second-quarter production and deliveries.

What To Know: The company reported second-quarter production of 3,863 vehicles, up from 2,212 in the first quarter, and deliveries of 3,309, compared to 3,109 previously.

Over the past six months, the company produced 6,075 vehicles and delivered 6,418.

Second-quarter financial results are set to be reported on Aug. 5 after the market close. Analysts expect a loss of 21 cents per share and revenue of $297.06 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

In the first quarter, the company reported revenue of $235 million and ended the period with $5.76 billion in total liquidity.

A conference call to discuss second-quarter results will be held on Aug. 5 at 5:30 p.m. ET.

LCID Price Action: At the time of writing, Lucid stock is trading 6.10% higher at $2.17, per data from Benzinga Pro.

