What's Going On With CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock?

Cloud infrastructure provider CoreWeave Inc CRWV is in renewed discussions to acquire Bitcoin miner Core Scientific Inc., according to reports. Here’s why the stock has been volatile.

What To Know: This potential merger has drawn significant interest, with a Morgan Stanley forecast suggesting the deal could boost Core Scientific's market capitalization by an impressive $2.8 billion.

This new takeover attempt, reported by the Wall Street Journal, could see a deal finalized within weeks. The development comes about a year after Core Scientific, now valued at approximately $4.87 billion, rejected a $5.75 per share offer from CoreWeave, which it deemed an undervaluation.

The two companies are already connected through a significant 12-year, $10 billion hosting partnership. Analysis shared by Eric Jackson of EMJ Capital highlights that Core Scientific reaps a highly favorable 75%-80% profit margin from this existing contract. This suggests potential profits of around $7.75 billion, a figure that eclipses Core Scientific's current market capitalization.

The acquisition talks underscore the intense demand for data center capacity and power, driven by the artificial intelligence sector. CoreWeave, a company valued at roughly $75.87 billion with major clients like Microsoft and Meta, is seeking to expand its infrastructure.

Price Action: CRWV shares are trading higher by 5.24% to $166.49 Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $187.00 and a 52-week low of $33.52.

