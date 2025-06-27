Rocket Lab Stock Is Moving Higher Friday: What's Going On?

Rocket Lab Corporation RKLB stock is moving higher Friday on possible continued momentum after the company launched its 67th Electron rocket on a dedicated mission for radio frequency geospatial analytics provider HawkEye 360.

The Details: The company said the mission, named "Get The Hawk Outta Here," successfully deployed four satellites to a 520 km circular low Earth orbit. The launch took place June 27 NZT from Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, and marked the second of three dedicated launches for HawkEye 360 under a multi-launch contract.

"Today's launch for HawkEye 360 was another seamless ride to orbit for Electron, with four satellites deployed with absolute precision to support the growth of HawkEye 360's constellation in low Earth orbit," said Rocket Lab founder and CEO Sir Peter Beck.

Rocket Lab is now scheduling its next launch, "Symphony In The Stars," to take place less than 48 hours later on June 28 NZT. If successful, it will mark the fastest turnaround between missions in the company's history. The upcoming launch, Rocket Lab's 68th overall and tenth of the year, will deliver a single spacecraft to a 650 km circular Earth orbit for a confidential commercial customer.

RKLB Price Action: At the time of writing, Rocket Lab stock is trading 1.22% higher at $36.58, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock