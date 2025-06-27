Nike Stock Is Climbing Higher Friday: What's Going On?

- Nike reports fourth-quarter earnings per share and sales that beat analyst expectations.
- Multiple analysts raise their price targets on the stock following the report.
- Market-moving news hits Benzinga Pro first—get a 30-minute edge and save 60% this 4th of July.
Nike, Inc. NKE stock is moving higher Friday after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings per share and sales on Thursday after the market closed.
What To Know: The company reported earnings per share of 14 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 11 cents. In addition, Nike reported sales of $11.10 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion.
The company further detailed its results, with direct sales at $4.4 billion, down 14% year-over-year, wholesale revenue at $6.4 billion, down 9% year-over-year, and Converse sales at $357 million, down 26% year-over-year.
“While our financial results are in-line with our expectations, they are not where we want them to be. Moving forward, we expect our business to improve as a result of the progress we’re making through our Win Now actions,” said Elliott Hill, President & CEO, NIKE, Inc.
Nike, throughout the quarter, repurchased 3.2 million shares for $202 million. Furthermore, it reported that its gross margin for the quarter decreased 440 basis points to 40.3%.
Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.
- Baird analyst Jonathan Komp maintained an Outperform rating on Nike and raised the price target from $80 to $88.
- JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss maintained a Neutral rating on Nike and raised the price target from $56 to $64.
- Needham analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Buy rating on Nike and raised the price target from $66 to $78.
See Also: North Korean Hackers Top Crypto Exploits List, But Another State May Surprise You
NKE Price Action: At the time of writing, Nike stock is trading 15.4% higher at $72.17, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.