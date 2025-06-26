Bit Digital Stock Is Tumbling Thursday: What's Going On?

Bit Digital, Inc. BTBT shares are trading lower Thursday after the company announced a $150 million public offering.

The Details: Bit Digital commenced an underwritten public offering of 75 million ordinary shares priced at $2 each. The company plans to use anticipated proceeds of $150 million to purchase Ethereum ETH/USD.

Underwriters also have a 30-day option to buy up to 11.25 million additional shares. The deal is expected to close around June 27, pending customary conditions.

After the market closed on Wednesday, Bit Digital said the offering is part of a strategic transition to become a pure-play Ethereum staking and treasury company. The company held a total of 24,432.2 ETH as of March 31.

BTBT Price Action: At the time of publication, Bit Digital stock was trading 19.4% lower at $1.90, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

