What's Going On With CrowdStrike Shares Today?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD shares are trading higher Wednesday. Concerns over potential Iranian cyberattacks may have pushed investor interest toward cybersecurity stocks.

What To Know: The move follows comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell during a congressional hearing, where he acknowledged that the Fed is on high alert for possible retaliation from Iran in the form of cyberattacks. This comes after recent U.S. military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which have increased geopolitical tensions and heightened the risk of digital retaliation.

Powell emphasized that cyber threats remain a major concern, stating that no institution can afford to be complacent because "the bad guys are always getting better."

Past Iranian cyber operations have targeted U.S. financial infrastructure and government agencies are once again warning institutions to be prepared. The financial sector, in particular, is seen as a likely target, making firms like CrowdStrike more central to national and corporate defense strategies.

The rising threat level has drawn attention back to CrowdStrike and its peers, which are viewed as critical providers of advanced digital security in volatile geopolitical environments. A brief investor relations update from CrowdStrike earlier this week also highlighted ongoing expansion in enterprise partnerships.

CRWD Price Action: Crowdstrike shares were up 1.51% at $492.69 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

