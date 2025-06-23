Li Auto Stock Is Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Li Auto, Inc. LI shares are trading higher Monday after the company reportedly filed for its Li i6 SUV model, with a launch expected in September.

What To Know: The Li i6, a five-seat all-electric SUV, has been included in China's latest vehicle catalog of vehicles pending approval, signaling potential regulatory clearance ahead of its anticipated market debut, according to CnEVPost.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology released the catalog, which is considered one of the last regulatory procedures before a vehicle can be deemed ready for sale in the country. The company reportedly plans to launch the model, which is its second SUV model, in September.

Li Auto said the i6 will serve as a mainstream purchasing option and targets buyers considering luxury mid-size SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLC, BMW X3 and Audi Q5. The vehicle is expected to be equipped with Li Auto's AD Max intelligent driving system and powered by an 800 V platform.

LI Price Action: At the time of publication, Li Auto shares were up 7.84% at $28.05, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

